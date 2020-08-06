Cuttack: A 230 bedded Covid Care Centre has been made functional in the Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) campus situated in Cuttack informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) via a tweet.

The CMC thanked IDCO Odisha for ensuring swift repairs and helping transform the OAT building into a Covid Care Center (CCC) in a short span of time.

CCCs will play a pivotal role in combating Covid and ensuring safe treatment for patients, added the CMC in the tweet.