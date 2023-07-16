23-year-old boy dies after falling into open drain in Cuttack

Rahul had come to visit his relatives place. He had gone outside, when he suddenly fell ill and he collapsed and fell into the open drain

Cuttack: A 23-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain at ward no 26 in Cuttack on Saturday evening.

The deceased identified as Rahul, a resident of Rajasthan had come to Cuttack to visit his relatives place.

Sources say, Rahul had come to visit his relatives place. He had gone outside, when he suddenly fell ill and he collapsed and fell into the open drain.

The family members alleged that the drain was open and there was no slab on it, Rahul fell into it and died. They have lodged a complaint at the Purighat police station regarding the incident.

