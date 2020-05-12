23 More COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Odisha, Tally Reaches 437 In The State

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 23 more COVID 19 positive cases detected in Odisha today. With the fresh 23 cases, the tally in the State reached 437. The information has been shared by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha Government.

As per the Health department, out of 23 positive cases detected today 15 cases were reported from Balasore, 3 from  Ganjam, 3 from Jajpur, and 1 each from Puri and Boudh.

Here is the list of districts and the number of coronavirus positive cases till now

covid case

Here is the data shared by the Health department today:

  • A total of 4579 RT-PCR tests conducted in last 24 hours
  • Cumulative tests: 68057
  • Total Positive: 437
  • Active: 349
  • Recovered: 85
  • Deceased: 3

