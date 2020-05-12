23 More COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Odisha, Tally Reaches 437 In The State

Bhubaneswar: As many as 23 more COVID 19 positive cases detected in Odisha today. With the fresh 23 cases, the tally in the State reached 437. The information has been shared by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha Government.

As per the Health department, out of 23 positive cases detected today 15 cases were reported from Balasore, 3 from Ganjam, 3 from Jajpur, and 1 each from Puri and Boudh.

Here is the list of districts and the number of coronavirus positive cases till now

Here is the data shared by the Health department today: