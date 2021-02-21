22nd State Archery Championship: KISS Tops With 14 Medals

Cuttack: The 22nd State Archery Championship, organized by the Odisha Archery Association, concluded here on Sunday. Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University, Bhubaneswar, topped the list of the medal winners.

The KISS University stood first with 14 medals while Sai Hall and Cuttack Archery Association were placed at the second and third position respectively.

More than 230 archers of 20 teams from 17 districts and 3 associations attended the State Archery Championship. However, only 12 of them have been selected to take part in the national level completion.

Students from KISS bagged the top places in the Junior Indian round. Here is the list:

Lalita Khandapatra bagged 1st prize, Jayalaxmi Mallick bagged 2nd and Niharika Purty won 3rd positions, respectively. Rameshwar Hantal bagged 3rd position in the boys’ category. In the Mini Indian Round too KIIS student Manaswari Hasdak won 1st place.

Meanwhile, Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS and KIIT congratulated all the students for their achievement.