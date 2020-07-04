COVID recovry cases

229 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recovery cases reach 5934

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 229 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals, it added.

According to the Health Department, the fresh recovery cases include 91 person from Ganjam, 29 from Khurdha, 26 from Gajapati,
15 from Jharsuguda, 12 from Bolangir, 11 from Jagatsinghpur,  11 from Mayurbhanj, eight from Jajpur, six  from Kendrapara, five  from Keonjhar, four each from Cuttack and Sundergarh, three each from Bhadrak and Nayagarh, one from Baragarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5934, tweeted the Health Dept.

