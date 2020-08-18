228 Local Contact Cases Among 246 New Covid Positives In Odisha’s Ganjam

228 Local Contact Cases Among 246 New Covid Positives In Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a shocking development, out of the 246 Covid positives detected in Ganjam district of Odisha in the last 24 hours, 228 are local contacts.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 15,256 persons have been affected in Ganjam. Among these cases there are a total of 2,170 active cases.

Among the 246 positives today 12 are Covid Warriors. Rising local cases might increase the headache of the local administration.

The details have been provided on the Official Twitter Page of District Magistrate and Collector of Ganjam: