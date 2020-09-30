Cuttack: As many as 227 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally of the city to 12,025, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases in the city, 48 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 81 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 98 are local contact cases, according to the CMC.

The city has 2,496 active cases at present, the civic body said.

“Out of the 359 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 227 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 354 recoveries (29 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.