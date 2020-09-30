Cuttack covid 19 cases

227 new Covid-19 cases reported in Cuttack city, Tally crosses 12,000 mark

By Hemant Pande

Cuttack: As many as 227 persons have tested positive for Covid-19  in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally of the city to 12,025,  officials said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases in the city, 48 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 81 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 98 are local contact cases, according to the CMC.

The city has 2,496 active cases at present, the civic body said.

Related News

Odisha makes help desks mandatory for all hospitals treating…

Eminent Odia writer Nadia Bihari Mohanty passes away

Cuttack city sees 91 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 1182

BMC launches mobile Covid-19 sample collection van in…

“Out of the 359 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 227 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 354 recoveries (29 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Bhubaneswar COVID testing crosses 2.5 lakh mark

State

Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill passed in Odisha Assembly amid Opposition protest

State

Covid-19: Odisha govt caps entry of visitors to zoos, deer parks

State

New unlock guidelines: States free to decide on schools reopening after Oct 15

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7