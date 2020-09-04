Cuttack: As many as 227 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected from Cuttack Muncipal Corporation (CMC) area in Odisha on Friday, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city to 5796, officials said.

Of the 227 new COVID-19 positive cases in the city, 60 cases have been reported from Institutional Quarantine among which one is from SCB Medical Isolation Ward and three are COVID Warriors, while 82 cases have been detected from Home Quarantine and 84 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 101 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said in a tweet.

So far, a total of 5796 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack city, among which 3811 persons have recovered and 29 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus. The city has now 1956 active cases.