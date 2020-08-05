odisha appoints pg doctors
File Photo

225 In-Service PG Doctors, 252 PG Doctors Appointed For Covid Duty In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has appointed 225 In-Service PG Doctors and 252 PG doctors from different medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

They have been requisitioned and placed with CDMOs for Covid-19 duty in various districts.

This appointment of doctors will help in further strengthening the fight against Covid 19 in Odisha.

It is worth noting that the Covid affected persons in the state of Odisha has crossed the 39 k mark today.

You might also like
State

Gyms And Yoga Centers Reopen In Odisha Amid Strict Covid Guidelines

State

Severed Body Of Leopard Found Near Railway Track In Odisha

State

Covid Death: Toll Rises To 225 In Odisha, 9 Succumb Today

State

1337 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 39,018

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.