225 In-Service PG Doctors, 252 PG Doctors Appointed For Covid Duty In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has appointed 225 In-Service PG Doctors and 252 PG doctors from different medical colleges and hospitals in the state.
They have been requisitioned and placed with CDMOs for Covid-19 duty in various districts.
This appointment of doctors will help in further strengthening the fight against Covid 19 in Odisha.
It is worth noting that the Covid affected persons in the state of Odisha has crossed the 39 k mark today.