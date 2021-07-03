225 gms Brown sugar seized in capital city of Odisha. 2 drug dealers arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Saturday seized 225 gms of brown sugar from Balianta area in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and arrested two drug dealers in the connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the Balianta police and Quick Action Team (OAT) conducted a raid at Balianta area and seized 225 gms of brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakh and apprehended two drug dealers.

Later, the police have launched a probe into the matter.