Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 2244 new Covid positive cases including 854 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 2244 cases have been reported today out of which 854 are local cases while the rest 1390 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 62,294 in Odisha. Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 29 districts.

District Wise Cases In Odisha Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 142

3. Bargarh: 35

4. Bhadrak: 104

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 49

7. Cuttack: 194

8. Dhenkanal: 18

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 243

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 98

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 67

15. Kandhamal: 121

16. Kendrapada: 27

17. Keonjhar: 13

18. Khurda: 311

19. Koraput: 94

20. Malkangiri: 98

21. Mayurbhanj: 91

22. Nawarangpur: 21

23. Nayagarh: 13

24. Nuapada: 9

25. Puri: 68

26. Rayagada: 160

27. Sambalpur: 35

28. Sonepur: 11

29. Sundargarh: 136