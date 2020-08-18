Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 2239 new Covid positive cases including 823 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 2239 cases have been reported today out of which 854 are local cases while the rest 1416 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 64,533 in Odisha. Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 29 districts. The details are as follows:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 130

3. Bargarh: 51

4. Bhadrak: 73

5. Balangir: 66

6. Boudh: 53

7. Cuttack: 117

8. Dhenkanal: 36

9. Gajapati: 42

10. Ganjam: 246

11. Jagatsinghpur: 26

12. Jajpur: 75

13. Jharsuguda: 13

14. Kalahandi: 21

15. Kandhamal: 90

16. Kendrapada: 7

17. Keonjhar: 72

18. Khurda: 419

19. Koraput: 91

20. Malkangiri: 55

21. Mayurbhanj: 80

22. Nawarangpur: 14

23. Nayagarh: 147

24. Nuapada: 8

25. Puri: 40

26. Rayagada: 120

27. Sambalpur: 53

28. Sonepur: 24

29. Sundargarh: 64