By WCE 3
Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar here on Sunday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Himadri Tanaya Jena of Jajpur district.

According to police, Jena was staying with her elder sister in Bhubaneswar. Later, she started living alone in Laxmisagar area following a family dispute. However, she was found dead and her body was spotted hanging from the ceiling fan of the room.

Thinking that she was alive some people rushed her to the Capital Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Himadri’s body was handed over to her family members after completion of postmortem.

Meanwhile, Laxmisagar police has registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation into the matter.

