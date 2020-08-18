Bhubaneswar: As many as 220 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the latest update by BMC, as many as 136 quarantine cases, including 134 positive cases linked with earlier positive cases and two persons having travel history to other states, have been reported in the State Capital in last 24 hours, while 84 local contact cases have been detected in the city during the period.

Besides, a total of 123 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in last 24 hours, officials added.

With this, the active cases in the city have reached to 1983.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.