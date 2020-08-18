Bhubaneswar Covid19 cases
BMC conducts mobile swab sample collection across Bhubaneswar (File Pic)

220 new COVID_19 cases reported from Bhubaneswar, tally rises to 5507

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 220 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the latest update by BMC,  as many as 136 quarantine cases, including 134 positive cases linked with earlier positive cases and two persons having travel history to other states, have been reported in the State Capital in last 24 hours, while 84 local contact cases have been detected in the city during the period.

Besides, a total of 123 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in last 24 hours, officials added.

With this, the active cases in the city have reached to 1983.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC tweeted.

You might also like
State

OTV Unverified Viral Audio Case: HC directs petitioners to appear before IO

State

Odisha crosses 10 Lakh Covid-19 test milestone

State

228 Local Contact Cases Among 246 New Covid Positives In Odisha’s Ganjam

State

Your PAN card can be made very easily in just ten minutes, know how to get it freely

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

https://kalingatv.com/

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7