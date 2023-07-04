220 lts of ID liquor seized in Bhubaneswar, 5 arrested

Bhubaneswar: Illicitly distilled (ID) liquor case has been detected by Bhubaneswar-III mobile patrolling unit during patrolling duty.
The incident has come to light under the Bharatpur police station area with a total seizure of 220 liters of I.D liquor.
The Bharatpur police has arrested two persons in this connection and seized two two-wheeler in this case.
Here are the items that have been seized from their possession:
- Honda Activa Scooty bearing registration number – OR 02 BN 2394. The accused has been identified as Birendra Gouda. He is said to 28 years old he is a resident of GA Colony under Bharatpur police station.
- Honda Activa Scooty, bearing registration number – OD 05 Z4583 belonging to Bijay Laxmi Pattanaik, of Durga Madhab Nagar Lane 1, of Bharatpur P.S.
- Kailash Das Age 39 Yrs S/o- Sukhadev Das of Bharapur
- Akash ku. Sahoo Age 23 Yrs,S/o- Pradeep Ku. Sahoo of Kalimandir basti Unit-6 of Capital P.S.
- Arikhit Dakua Age – 50 Yrs, S/o- Late Juria Dakua of Unit-4 Area of Kharavelnagar P.S.