220 lts of ID liquor seized in Bhubaneswar, 5 arrested

Bhubaneswar: Illicitly distilled (ID) liquor case has been detected by Bhubaneswar-III mobile patrolling unit during patrolling duty.

The incident has come to light under the Bharatpur police station area with a total seizure of 220 liters of I.D liquor.

The Bharatpur police has arrested two persons in this connection and seized two two-wheeler in this case.

Here are the items that have been seized from their possession: