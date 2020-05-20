Koraput: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping four-year-old girl in Goudaguda village under Kakiriguma police limits in Odisha’s Koraput district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Kakiriguma. He works as a labourer.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused lured the girl with Chocolate and took her to a Eucalyptus Nilgiri forest near the village and raped her, police said.

The girl was later found in critical condition by her family members.

The victim was rushed to Kakiriguma hospital in a critical condition. From there she was taken to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput as her condition was deteriorated. Her condition was stated to be critical, when the last reports came in.

Kakiriguma police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) against the accused and started further investigation in this connection.