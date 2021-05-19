22 Tons Of Stolen Coal Seized In Odisha, One Mafia Arrested

Cuttack: Launching its special drive against rampant stealing of coal by the mafia, the Special Task Force (STF) of State Crime Branch (CB) busted illegal transportation of coal at Narasinghpur area in Cuttack district and apprehended one person in this connection.

The arrested person has been identified as Sagar Sethi.

On basis of reliable information, team of STF conducted a raid at different places of Narasinghpur about illegal transportation of coal. During the raid, the team seized 22 tons of stolen coal and one Tata-709 truck and other incriminating articles.

As the accused person could not produce any valid documents in support of transportation /storage of such stolen coal.

As case has been registered at Narasinghpur police station for necessary legal action.