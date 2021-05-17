22 Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 2335

Bhubaneswar: As many as 22 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

However according to reports, three deaths each have been reported from Khordha, Boudh, Koraput, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sundergarh, two from Angul and one each from Puri and Gajapati.

With these 22 Covid deaths, the number of mortalities in the state due to Covid-19 rose to 2335.

DETAILS OF THE DEATHS IS AS FOLLOWS:

1. A 55 years old male of Angul district.

2. A 85 years old male of Angul district.

3. A 76 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

4. A 49 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5. A 45 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus.

6. A 44 years old male of Boudh district.

7. A 74 years old female of Boudh district.

8. A 37 years old female of Boudh district.

9. A 44 years old female of Gajapati district.

10. A 52 years old female of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

11. A 30 years old male of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

12. A 77 years old male of Koraput district.

13. A 51 years old male of Nuapada district.

14. A 55 years old male of Nuapada district.

15. A 68 years old female of Nuapada district.

16. A 67 years old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

17. A 65 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

18. A 55 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

19. A 60 years old female of Rayagada district.

20. A 70 years old female of Sundargarh district.

21. A 42 years old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

22. A 47 years old female of Sundargarh district