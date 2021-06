Rayagada: The Muniguda police of Rayagada district seized 22 kg of ganja at Bhairav temple Chhak in Muniguda town and one arrested one person in this connection.

On basis of reliable information, the Muniguda police conducted a raid at Bhairav temple chhak and seized 22 kg of ganja from them and apprehended one person.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act. Further investigation is under progress.