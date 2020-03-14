22 Kg Ganja seized in Jajpur of Odisha, 2 arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jajpur: Launching a crackdown on illegal drug traders Jajpur police arrested two drug peddlers in this district of Odisha on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Anil Patra, Tukei Patra from West Bengal.

The police also seized 22 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 lakh from them.

According to reports, Jajpur Police was patrolling at the Kuakhia market when received the information about the consignment, which was supposed to be transited through a public bus. After getting the tip off Police halted the bus and started searching.

During the search, Police recovered several bags of contraband ganja weighing 22 kgs.

A case has been lodged under NDPS  Act in this connection and the arrested person will be produced in the court tomorrow, said an Excise official.

