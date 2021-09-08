22 Carat and 24 Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar, Check Today’s Rate

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The cost of 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 100 per 10 gram while 24 Carat gold rate has also decreased by Rs 100 per 10 gram in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,250 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 48,440 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 46,350 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,540 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased by Rs 3 per 10 gram in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 650 per 10 grams.

