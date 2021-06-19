22 Carat and 24 Carat Gold prices decrease in Bhubaneswar; Check rates here

Bhubaneswar: The prices of 22 carat and 24 carat gold decreases in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The gold price dropped by Rs 600 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 660 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, the prices for 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44,240 for 10 grams while the 24 carat gold is recorded at Rs 48,260 for 10 grams.

While on Friday, the prices for 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs 44,840 for 10 grams and the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 48,920 for 10 grams.

Gold price in major cities of India: