Gold price increases in capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday, Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has increased in smart city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The precious yellow metal rate increased by Rs 90 for 22 carat and Rs 100 for 24 carat in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 44, 300 per 10 grams and Rs 48, 330 per 10 grams for the 24 carat gold in the capital city.

On Saturday, the price for 22 carat gold was registered at Rs 44,210 per 10 grams and the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 48,230 per 10 grams.

Besides, the silver price has increased by Rs 8 in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 749 per 10 grams.

Check below the gold price in major cities of India: