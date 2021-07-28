22 carat and 24 carat gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold rates

Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price remains constant in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The cost of the yellow metal has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the gold price has been registered at Rs 46,890 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 49,200 per 10 grams in the city.

Similarly on Tuesday, the price of gold was recorded the same as of today for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat per 10 grams in the temple city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has also remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 671 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:
Photo Credit: Goodreturns
