Gold price rises in Bhubaneswar on Thursday; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates here

Bhubaneswar: The 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold price has risen in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The price of the precious yellow metal has risen by Rs 100 for 22 carat and Rs 110 for 24 carat in the last 24 hours.

Today, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 44,900 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate has been recorded at Rs 48,990 per 10 grams.

While on Tuesday, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 44,800 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold has been recorded at Rs 48,880 per 10 grams.

On the other hand, the Silver price has decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 739 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:
Picture Credit: GoodReturns
