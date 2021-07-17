Gold price increases again in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates here

gold price in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has increased for 22 Carat and 24 Carat for the fourth consecutive day in capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 47,520 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 49,730 per 10 grams.

While on Friday, the price of gold for 22 Carat and 24 Carat was recorded at Rs 47,390 and Rs Rs 49,650 respectively.

It is to be noted that the gold price has increased by Rs 130 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 80 per 10 grams of 24 Carat in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, the Silver price has decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 684 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:
