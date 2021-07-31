22 carat and 24 carat gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s rates

gold price in bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Gold price has increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The cost of the 22 carat gold has increased by Rs 2,530 and the 24 carat gold rate is hiked by Rs 700 in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,440 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is set at Rs 49,700 per 10 grams in the smart city.

While on Friday, the gold price has been registered at Rs 44,910 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 49,000 per 10 grams in the capital city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has also increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 682 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:
gold price
