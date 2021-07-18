22 carat and 24 carat gold price falls in Bhubaneswar; Check gold and silver rates here

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has decreased after a continuous increase of four days in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The price of the precious yellow metal has dropped by Rs 10 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and 24 Carat in the last 24 hours.

Today, the gold price has been registered at Rs 47,510 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 49,720 per 10 grams.

While on Saturday, the price of gold for 22 Carat was at Rs 47,520 and the 24 Carat gold rate was at Rs 49,730 in the smart city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the Silver price has remained constant in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 684 per 10 grams.

