22 Carat and 24 carat gold price falls in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold rate

By WCE 6
Gold price in Bhubaneswar
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price has fallen in temple city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,000 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 48,280 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Saturday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 46,150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,430 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold in smart city of Odisha.

Related News

22 Carat and 24 carat gold price increases again in…

Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s 22…

The cost of the 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 150 and 24 carat gold rate has also dropped by Rs 150 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the silver price has remain constant in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 632 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

gold
Image Credit: Goodretruns
You might also like
State

138 children test positive in Odisha, Covid-19 alarm bells ring as schools re-open

State

Petrol and Diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

Nation

PM Modi unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort as India celebrates 75th I-Day

State

Woman gives birth to three babies in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.