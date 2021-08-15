22 Carat and 24 carat gold price falls in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold rate

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price has fallen in temple city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,000 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 48,280 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Saturday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 46,150 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,430 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold in smart city of Odisha.

The cost of the 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 150 and 24 carat gold rate has also dropped by Rs 150 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the silver price has remain constant in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 632 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: