22 carat and 24 carat Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check gold rates here

Bhubaneswar: The 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold price has decreased in capital city of odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The price of the precious yellow metal has dropped by Rs 100 for 22 carat and Rs 110 for 24 carat rate in the last 24 hours.

Today, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 44,650 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold has been recorded at Rs 48,710 per 10 grams.

While on Monday, the gold price has been recorded at Rs 44,750 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold has been recorded at Rs 48,820 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the Silver price has also decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 738 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: