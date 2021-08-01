22 carat and 24 carat gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s rates

Bhubaneswar: Gold price has slightly decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,430 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is set at Rs 49,690 per 10 grams in the smart city.

While on Saturday, the gold price has been registered at Rs 47,440 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 49,700 per 10 grams in the capital city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has also decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 679 per 10 grams.