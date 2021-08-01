22 carat and 24 carat gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s rates

By WCE 1
Gold price in bhubaneswar
Gold ornament. (File Photo: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Gold price has slightly decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,430 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is set at Rs 49,690 per 10 grams in the smart city.

Related News

Gold price slightly decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat…

Gold prices decreases for second consecutive day in…

While on Saturday, the gold price has been registered at Rs 47,440 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 49,700 per 10 grams in the capital city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has also decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 679 per 10 grams.

You might also like
State

Covid claims 64 more deaths in Odisha

State

Odisha sees 1437 Covid positives in the last 24 hours

State

KISS students post 100% pass rate in +2 Science, Commerce Exam

State

Virtual tour of outdoor display of Gond house at Odisha State Tribal Museum tomorrow

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.