22 carat and 24 carat gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold rate

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The cost of the 22 carat and 24 carat gold has dropped by Rs 20 in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 45,730 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,940 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Sunday, the price of gold was recorded at Rs 45,750 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,960 per 10 grams in smart city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has remained constant in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 650 per 10 grams.

