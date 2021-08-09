22 carat and 24 carat gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold rate

By WCE 6
gold price in bhubaneswar
Pic Credits: India TV

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The cost of the 22 carat and 24 carat gold has dropped by Rs 20 in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 45,730 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,940 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Sunday, the price of gold was recorded at Rs 45,750 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,960 per 10 grams in smart city of Odisha.

Related News

Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Sunday; Check…

Gold price decreases in capital city Bhubaneswar; Check 22…

On the other hand, the silver price has remained constant in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 650 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

gold
Photo Credit: goodreturns
You might also like
State

IMD predicts another low pressure over Bay Of Bengal

Nation

Woman raped by brother-in-law and his friend; Husband says this will continue is she…

State

Odisha records 66 more Covid-19 deaths

State

Past enmity leads to group clash in Cuttack district; 1 woman dead, 2 critical

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.