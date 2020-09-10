Sambalpur: Almost 22 people were arrested during a raid on gambling dens in the district, said the police on Thursday.

The police made simultaneous raids at several gambling dens and busted gambling racket.

The police has also seized 20 mobiles, and almost three lakh cash from the gambling dens.

The people were supposedly professional gamblers belonging to various places like: Hirakud, Jharsuguda, Brajarajnagar and from various parts of Sambalpur district.