21st death anniversary of Pradyumna Kishore Bal observed in KISS and KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The 21st death anniversary of Sri Pradyumna Bal, eminent Journalist, Statesman and Founder President of KISS and KIIT, was observed in KIIT and KISS on Monday.

KISS and KIIT Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta garlanded Sri Bal’s photo and paid tribute to him in the morning. Adviser of KISS Harekrushna Satpathy, KIIT Univ Vice Chancellor Sasmitarani Samanta, KISS CEO Dr. Prashanta Kumar Routray and Prof Gyanaranjan Mohanty also paid tribute to Sri Bal and addressed the audience to convey Sri Bal’s great works.

Later on the day, Dr Achyuta Samanta garlanded the statue of Sri Bal in KIMS premises to pay his tribute. Panchanana Parida of KIMS, Major General Dr. PK Patnaik, KIMS Medical’s superintendent Dr. Ambika Prasad Mohanty, Administrative director Dilip Kumar Panda were also present on the occasion and paid tribute to Sri Bal.