death anniversary of Pradyumna Bal observed in KISS

21st death anniversary of Pradyumna Kishore Bal observed in KISS and KIIT

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: The 21st death anniversary of Sri Pradyumna Bal, eminent Journalist, Statesman and Founder President of KISS and KIIT, was observed in KIIT and KISS on Monday.

KISS and KIIT Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta garlanded Sri Bal’s photo and paid tribute to him in the morning.  Adviser of KISS Harekrushna Satpathy, KIIT Univ Vice Chancellor Sasmitarani Samanta, KISS CEO Dr. Prashanta Kumar Routray and Prof Gyanaranjan Mohanty also paid tribute to Sri Bal and addressed the audience to convey Sri Bal’s great works.

Later on the day, Dr Achyuta Samanta garlanded the statue of Sri Bal in KIMS premises to pay his tribute. Panchanana Parida of KIMS, Major General Dr. PK Patnaik, KIMS Medical’s superintendent Dr. Ambika Prasad Mohanty, Administrative director Dilip Kumar Panda were also present on the occasion and paid tribute to Sri Bal.

You might also like
State

Baby Elephant Found Dead In Sonepur Of Odisha

State

Brother-Sister Duo Meet Watery Grave In Kendrapara Of Odisha

State

BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik Seeks Views Of Party Workers

State

Season’s First Snowfall In Daringbadi, Temperatures Fall Across Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.