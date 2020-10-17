2196 Covid Positives In Odisha In The last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 2,66,345
Bhubaneswar: The Covid 19 tally in Odisha touched 2,66,345 on Friday with 2196 more people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of the new COVID cases , 1274 are from quarantine centres and 922 are local cases.
Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration
The District Wise Cases Are As Follows:
1. Angul: 107
2. Balasore: 104
3. Bargarh: 80
4. Bhadrak: 16
5. Balangir: 71
6. Boudh: 32
7. Cuttack: 175
8. Dhenkanal: 33
9. Gajapati: 7
10. Ganjam: 13
11. Jagatsinghpur: 86
12. Jajpur: 113
13. Jharsuguda: 71
14. Kalahandi: 94
15. Kandhamal: 34
16. Kendrapada: 82
17. Keonjhar: 67
18. Khurda: 259
19. Koraput: 29
20. Malkangiri: 38
21. Mayurbhanj: 119
22. Nawarangpur: 50
23. Nayagarh: 20
24. Nuapada: 108
25. Puri: 77
26. Rayagada: 14
27. Sambalpur: 37
28. Sonepur: 70
29. Sundargarh: 140
30. State Pool: 50