2196 Covid Positives In Odisha In The last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 2,66,345

Bhubaneswar: The Covid 19 tally in Odisha touched 2,66,345 on Friday with 2196 more people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the new COVID cases , 1274 are from quarantine centres and 922 are local cases.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration

The District Wise Cases Are As Follows:

1. Angul: 107

2. Balasore: 104

3. Bargarh: 80

4. Bhadrak: 16

5. Balangir: 71

6. Boudh: 32

7. Cuttack: 175

8. Dhenkanal: 33

9. Gajapati: 7

10. Ganjam: 13

11. Jagatsinghpur: 86

12. Jajpur: 113

13. Jharsuguda: 71

14. Kalahandi: 94

15. Kandhamal: 34

16. Kendrapada: 82

17. Keonjhar: 67

18. Khurda: 259

19. Koraput: 29

20. Malkangiri: 38

21. Mayurbhanj: 119

22. Nawarangpur: 50

23. Nayagarh: 20

24. Nuapada: 108

25. Puri: 77

26. Rayagada: 14

27. Sambalpur: 37

28. Sonepur: 70

29. Sundargarh: 140

30. State Pool: 50