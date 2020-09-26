Cuttack covid 19 cases

217 more test positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack city

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack : As many as 217 more coronavirus cases were detected in in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha  over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 11,346,  officials said on Saturday.

Of the fresh Covid positives in the silver city, 44 case have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 75 cases have been detected from home quarantine and  98 are local contact cases.

The active cases in the city stands at 2,731.

“Out of the 409 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 217 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 225 recoveries (25 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff, ” the civic body tweeted.

