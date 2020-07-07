COVID

217 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Another 217  COVID19 patients have  been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed  the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday. All of them were discharged from the different COVID hospitals, it said.

Among the fresh recovery cases, as many as 96 persons hail from Ganjam- highest recovery cases in the state,  18 from Khordha, 16 from Balasore , 15 from Mayurbhanj , 13 from Baragarh , 12 from Keonjhar , eight from Jharsuguda , seven from Malkangiri, six from Jajpur, five from Angul and Cuttack, four each from Dhenkanal and Puri, three from Jagatsinghpur, two each from Kendrapara & Sonepur, one from Balangir

The total recovered case of Odisha now stand at 6703, tweeted the Health Dept.

 

