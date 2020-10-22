2128 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,57,041
Bhubaneswar: Another 2128 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health Department.
The fresh recoveries include 210 persons from Khordha, 149 from Anugul, 140 from Cuttack, 114 from Sundargarh, 104 from Baleswar, 100 from Mayurbhanj, 100 from Nabarangpur, 99 from Nuapada, 86 from Jajapur, 80 from Puri, 72 from Kendrapara, 68 from Kalahandi, 64 from Jagatsinghpur, 63 from Malkangiri, 61 from Jharsuguda, 60 from Bargarh, 60 from Balangir, 57 from Sambalpur, 51 from Bhadrak, 49 from Keonjhar, 40 from Sonepur, 39 from Nayagarh, 31 from Boudh, 31 from Koraput, 30 from Kandhamal, 24 from Dhenkanal, 17 from Deogarh,16 from Ganjam, 11 from Rayagada, 9 from Gajapati and 93 from State Pool, according to the latest update by the Health Dept.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,57,041, the Health Dept tweeted.
