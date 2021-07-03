211 New Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday

Bhubaneswar: As many as 211 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday.

Out of the total 211 cases, 63 were quarantine cases while the rest 148 are local contact cases.

The recovered cases in BMC stands at 272 today. The total cases of the disease till date is 91,119 while the total recovered cases are 89,392. Active cases in the capital city of Odisha is 1241, while the number of deceased cases are 465.

The details of the positive cases spotted in Bhubaneswar are as follows: