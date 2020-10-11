211 Local Contact Cases Among 290 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, See Details
Bhubaneswar: As many as 290 more residents living under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the BMC, out of the new 290 positives, 79 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 211 cases are local contacts.
Here are the details of the fresh 290 positive cases:
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 11th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/afMUlGZGa9
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 11, 2020