covid positives in bhubaneswar
File Photo

211 Local Contact Cases Among 290 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 290 more residents living under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the BMC, out of the new 290 positives, 79 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 211 cases are local contacts.

Here are the details of the fresh 290 positive cases:

