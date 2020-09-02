Cuttack : As many as 210 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Wednesday, informed the civic body .

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 63 positives have been reported from institutional quarantine centres. while 75 cases have been detected from home quarantine cases and 72 are local contact cases.

With this, the city’s total case tally has risen to 5332 of whom 2022 are active cases.

In a tweet, the civic body said, “Out of the 400 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 210 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).”