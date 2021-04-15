21 Senior IAS Officers Appointed As COVID Observers In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the worsening situation of COVID-19 in the state, Odisha Government on Thursday appointed as many as 21 senior IAS officers as COVID Observers of different districts.

According to an order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department today, IAS Officers Anu Garg and N Thirumala Naik will serve as COVID Observers of Bhubaneswar.

While IAS officer Madhu Sudan Padhi will have to observe the COVID situation in Bhadrak and Balasore, Nikunja Bihari Dhal has been appointed for Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts.

Here is the complete list of 21 the IAS Officers and their appointment places: