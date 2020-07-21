COVID19

21 new Covid19 cases detected, 49 patients cured in Bhubaneswar today; Check details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 21 new Covid19 cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours. This was informed by the BMC in its Twitter handle today.

Out of the total 21 new positive cases, 16 persons are from quarantine while are local contact cases.

The city civic body also informed that 49 patients have recovered from the disease today. This is the highest recovery cases reported from the BMC areas.

Here are the details:

COVID cases in Bhubaneswar

