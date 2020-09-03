2060 Post Office Jobs Waiting For You, 10th Pass Students Apply Soon
Bhubaneswar: Good news for people who are looking for jobs in India Post. India Post is recruiting candidates for 2060 vacant posts amid the corona crisis in Odisha. An advertisement in this regard has been issued.
There are 2060 Gramin Dak Sewak vacancies for which the notification has released. The online application is active between 01st to 30th September 2020. Candidates can check vacancies, eligibility, steps to apply online, and other important details in the article.
Odisha Post Office Recruitment 2020:
Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sewak. Check all the important details in the table below:
|Organization Name
|Odisha Post Officer
|Post
|Gramin Dak Sewak
|Vacancy
|2060
|Starting date
|01st September 2020
|Last Date to Apply
|30th September 2020
|Application Mode
|Online
|Category
|Government Jobs
Name of the posts: Gramin Dak Sevak
Number of the post: 2060
Educational qualification: 10th pass
Salary: 10,000-14,500
Age limit: 18-40 years
Age Relaxation: Based on government rules.
Odisha Post Office GDS Vacancies:
Odisha Post officer has released 2060 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sewak. Check out the vacancy distribution as given below.
|Odisha Post Officer GDS Vacancies
|Post
|General
|OBC
|EWS
|SC
|ST
|PH
|Total
|Gramin Dak Sevak
|863
|217
|206
|289
|429
|56
|2060
How To Apply For Odisha Post Office:
- Click on the Odisha Post Office Recruitment 2020 Link.
- As the new page opens, Fill all the important details asked in the form.
- Enter the Captcha and Register.
- After Registration, go to the Login Link.
- Fill the other credentials, upload required documents.
- Verify all the entered details of the form
- Finally, make the required application fee payment.
- Click Submit button
Odisha Post Office Online Application Link
Click on the link given above to apply online for Odisha Post Office Recruitment 2020.