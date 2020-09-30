2060 Post Office Jobs For 10th Pass Students, Last Date Today Apply Now

Bhubaneswar: Good news for people who are looking for jobs in India Post. India Post is recruiting candidates for 2060 vacant posts amid the corona crisis in Odisha. An advertisement in this regard has been issued.

There are 2060 Gramin Dak Sewak vacancies for which the notification has released. The online application is active between 01st to 30th September 2020. Candidates can check vacancies, eligibility, steps to apply online, and other important details in the article.

Odisha Post Office Recruitment 2020:

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sewak. Check all the important details in the table below:

Organization Name Odisha Post Officer Post Gramin Dak Sewak Vacancy 2060 Starting date 01st September 2020 Last Date to Apply 30th September 2020 Application Mode Online Category Government Jobs

Name of the posts: Gramin Dak Sevak

Number of the post: 2060

Educational qualification: 10th pass

Salary: 10,000-14,500

Age limit: 18-40 years

Age Relaxation: Based on government rules.

Odisha Post Office GDS Vacancies:

Odisha Post officer has released 2060 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sewak. Check out the vacancy distribution as given below.