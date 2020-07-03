COVID-19
Representational image

203 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total 5705 recovered so far

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 203 Covid-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals, it added.

According to the Health Department, the fresh recovery cases include 38 persons from Ganjam district , 37 from Khordha, 19 from Gajapati, 18 from Cuttack, 18 from Jagatsinghpur , 12 from Sambalpur, 12 from Sundergarh, 10 from Dhenkanal, eight  from Jajpur, seven from Baragarh, six from Mayurbhanj, five from Rayagada, three each from Balasore & Kandhamal rom Puri, one  each from Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri, Keonjhar & Nabarangpur.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5705, the Health Dept Tweeted.

