Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police registered as many as 203 cases for violating regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 in last 24 hours in the State.

Out of the 203 cases, 185 were for violation of lockdown norms, three for violation of home quarantine and rest 15 for other issues related to ÇOVID-19, tweeted DGP, Odisha Police.

The State, like other states, is currently under nationwide 21-day long lockdown to contain the spread of contagious Coronavirus.