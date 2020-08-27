203 local contact cases among 386 new COVID19 cases reported in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: Fresh 386 COVID19 cases including 203 local contacts have been reported under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

According to the BMC, apart from 203 local contacts, 183 positive cases also have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The city civic body also informed that 213 people also have recovered from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

With today’s development, the total positive cases in the BMC area reached at 8647 including 3478 active cases. While 5124 people have recovered from the virus, 36 people have died due to coronavirus.