Covid-19 package 2nd installment
Photo Credits: IANS

203 local contact cases among 386 new COVID19 cases reported in Bhubaneswar today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Fresh 386 COVID19 cases including 203 local contacts have been reported under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

According to the BMC, apart from 203 local contacts, 183 positive cases also have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The city civic body also informed that 213 people also have recovered from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

With today’s development, the total positive cases in the BMC area reached at 8647 including 3478 active cases. While 5124 people have recovered from the virus, 36 people have died due to coronavirus.

You might also like
State

WATCH: Huge crocodile washed into Odisha village by flood water

State

Rare snake found in Cuttack’s Athagarh area in Odisha

State

OPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process for 210 vacant posts as per 7th Pay…

State

Girlfriend Elopes With Auto-Driver, Boyfriend Takes Revenge By Stealing 70 Phones

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7