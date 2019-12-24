2020 Odisha HSC Examinations to begin from Feb 19

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) conducted 2020 High School Certificate (HSC) examinations is going to start from February 19, 2020 to continue till March 2, 2020. BSE authorities intimated about it in a press meet Tuesday.

All the papers of the examinations will commence at 10 am on the scheduled day to continue till 12.30 pm. That is duration of each paper of the examination will be 2 hours 30 minutes. However, only the Mathematics paper will be of 2 hours and 45 minutes duration. The Mathematics paper will begin at 10 am to continue till 12.45 pm.

Along with the Matric examinations, the State Open School examinations as well as the Madhyama examinations will be held in the same schedule.

About 6 lakh examinees will appear in the examinations. The teams of squads will be created, which will include the DEO and officials of Govt. of Odisha for swift conduct of the examinations.

To check the question paper leak issue this time digital measure has been adopted. There will be security codes in every question paper. Through the security code it can be traced out that from which centre the question paper would have been leaked.

All the examinees will be debarred from taking mobile phones to the exam hall. In the HSC exam the first language paper will be on 19 Feb, the 2nd language paper will be on 22nd February, the 3rd language paper will be on 24th February, the Mathematics paper will be on 26th February, the Science paper will be on 28th February, the Visual Arts practical paper will be on March 1, and the Social Science paper will be held on March 2.

Schedule of 2020 BSE conducted HSC exams