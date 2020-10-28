Bhubaneswar: Another 2015 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 312 from Khordha, 218 from Anugul, 135 from Cuttack, 88 from Balasore, 85 from Jagatsinghpur, 83 from Mayurbhanj, 81 from Jajapur, 75 from Keonjhar, 69 from Puri, 65 from Kendrapara, 64 from Bolangir, 63 from Bhadrak, 62 from Nuapada, 60 from Nabarangpur, 56 from Dhenkanal, 47 from Sonepur, 46 from Bargarh, 44 from Kalahandi, 42 from Jharsuguda, 37 from Nayagarh, 36 from Sambalpur, 34 from Kandhamal, 26 from Sundargarh, 25 from Koraput, 24 from Ganjam, 23 from Malkangiri, 21 from Boudh, 9 from Deogarh, 9 from Gajapati, 6 from Rayagada, and 70 from State Pool, the Health Dept said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,70,130, the Health Dept tweeted.

Another 2015 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 28.10.2020 312 from Khordha

218 from Anugul

135 from Cuttack

88 from Baleswar

85 from Jagatsinghpur

83 from Mayurbhanj

81 from Jajapur

75 from Keonjhar

69 from Puri

65 from Kendrapara

64 from Bolangir — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) October 28, 2020