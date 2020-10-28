covid positives in odisha
Representational image

2015 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,70,130

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 2015 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Wednesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 312 from Khordha, 218 from Anugul, 135 from Cuttack, 88 from Balasore, 85 from Jagatsinghpur, 83 from Mayurbhanj, 81 from Jajapur, 75 from Keonjhar, 69 from Puri, 65 from Kendrapara, 64 from Bolangir, 63 from Bhadrak, 62 from Nuapada, 60 from Nabarangpur, 56 from Dhenkanal, 47 from Sonepur, 46 from Bargarh, 44 from Kalahandi, 42 from Jharsuguda, 37 from Nayagarh, 36 from Sambalpur, 34 from Kandhamal, 26 from Sundargarh, 25 from Koraput, 24 from Ganjam, 23 from Malkangiri, 21 from Boudh, 9 from Deogarh, 9 from Gajapati, 6 from Rayagada, and 70 from State Pool, the Health Dept said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,70,130, the Health Dept tweeted.

